Cooperman exits Alibaba, Paysafe and adds Mirion Technologies, Virgin Orbit

Feb. 14, 2022 3:35 PM ETMIR, VORB, SRGA, PSFE, OCN, GM, FB, EFC, BABABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor9 Comments

businessman in the office, with one hand doing the calculations with the other holds a lamp, a symbol of the idea; The idea of saving energy and accounting finances

Sargis Zubov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Investor Leon Cooperman divests his stake in Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA), Meta (NASDAQ:FB) and Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) during the last quarter of 2021, according to his latest 13F filing.
  • Adds Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) with a 3M-share holding and Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ:VORB) with 500K shares.
  • Boosts stake in Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) to 3.33M shares from 1.54M shares, Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) to 860K shares from 760K, and General Motors (NYSE:GM) to 750K from 490K.
  • Trims stake in Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) to 99.6K shares from 276K shares.
  • Last April, Cooperman said he expected the stock market will be lower a year later. Since then, the S&P 500's total return is 6.8%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.