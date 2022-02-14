Cooperman exits Alibaba, Paysafe and adds Mirion Technologies, Virgin Orbit
- Investor Leon Cooperman divests his stake in Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA), Meta (NASDAQ:FB) and Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) during the last quarter of 2021, according to his latest 13F filing.
- Adds Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) with a 3M-share holding and Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ:VORB) with 500K shares.
- Boosts stake in Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) to 3.33M shares from 1.54M shares, Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) to 860K shares from 760K, and General Motors (NYSE:GM) to 750K from 490K.
- Trims stake in Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) to 99.6K shares from 276K shares.
- Last April, Cooperman said he expected the stock market will be lower a year later. Since then, the S&P 500's total return is 6.8%.