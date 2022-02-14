Judge will throw out Palin case against New York Times, with appeal likely
Feb. 14, 2022
- Judge Jed Rakoff has ruled for The New York Times (NYT +1.7%) in the defamation suit brought by former governor Sarah Palin, though unusually, the jury will continue to deliberate.
- Rakoff says he will dismiss the case after the jury reaches a verdict, because he's determined pursuant to a Rule 50 Motion by the NYT that there's not enough evidence to support Palin's defamation claim that the paper acted with "actual malice."
- Letting the jury arrive at a verdict anyway points to an almost certain appeal by Palin and her legal team that might try to strike at the heart of the actual malice question in journalistic defamation. The appeals court will benefit from knowing the jury's decision, Rakoff says.
- Palin's suit claimed the paper defamed her by linking her to a 2011 shooting that killed six people and seriously wounded then-Representative Gabby Giffords.