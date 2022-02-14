Ontario to end COVID-19 vaccine passports by March 01
Feb. 14, 2022 3:51 PM ETF, TM, STLABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments
- The Canadian province of Ontario plans to end the COVID-19 vaccine certificate system on March 1. On that date, the province will also lift the indoor capacity limits, Financial Post reported on Monday.
- Masking requirements will be in effect for now, and the timeline to lift them will be announced later.
- With public health indicators improving, the province can speed up its plans to lift COVID-related restrictions, bringing forward the next phase of reopening up to Thursday from next Monday, Premier Doug Ford said.
- The move comes after the protests against COVID-related restrictions spread across the country with a notable impact on Ontario.
- The demonstrators shut down parts of Canada’s capital city of Ottawa and blocked the Ambassador Bridge that links Windsor, Ontario, with Detroit — the busiest international crossing in North America — for about a week.
- The U.S. automakers, Ford (NYSE:F), Toyota (NYSE:TM), and Chrysler-maker Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), decided to halt their production near Detroit in response.