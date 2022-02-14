Ontario to end COVID-19 vaccine passports by March 01

Feb. 14, 2022 3:51 PM ETF, TM, STLABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments

Truckers Protest Vaccine Mandates In Cities Across Canada

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images News

  • The Canadian province of Ontario plans to end the COVID-19 vaccine certificate system on March 1. On that date, the province will also lift the indoor capacity limits, Financial Post reported on Monday.
  • Masking requirements will be in effect for now, and the timeline to lift them will be announced later.
  • With public health indicators improving, the province can speed up its plans to lift COVID-related restrictions, bringing forward the next phase of reopening up to Thursday from next Monday, Premier Doug Ford said.
  • The move comes after the protests against COVID-related restrictions spread across the country with a notable impact on Ontario.
  • The demonstrators shut down parts of Canada’s capital city of Ottawa and blocked the Ambassador Bridge that links Windsor, Ontario, with Detroit — the busiest international crossing in North America — for about a week.
  • The U.S. automakers, Ford (NYSE:F), Toyota (NYSE:TM), and Chrysler-maker Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), decided to halt their production near Detroit in response.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.