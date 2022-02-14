Alcoa (AA +0.6%) edges to fresh all-time highs as Jefferies analyst Christopher LaFemina raised his price target to a Street-high $90 from $75 previously while reiterating his Buy recommendation, as aluminum prices rise near multiyear highs on escalating fears that reduced supplies from Russia would exacerbate existing shortages.

Alcoa's stock price multiple is at the high end of the historic range but is justified based on significant upside risk to aluminum price forecasts, LaFemina said.

An escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine raises the likelihood of a supply shock to the already tight aluminum market, as Russia accounts for ~6% of global aluminum supply, but even if geopolitical risks in Europe subside, LaFemina thinks aluminum prices probably would decline at first before rising again as the market deficit likely would persist.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs recently raised their aluminum price forecasts with a new 12-month target of $4,000/metric ton.