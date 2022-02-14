Why did Marathon Digital stock fall today? It may sell more shares soon
Feb. 14, 2022 3:56 PM ETMarathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) stock dipped 5.1% in late afternoon trading on Monday after disclosing that it may sell as much as $750M of new securities.
- After Friday's close, the bitcoin miner said it may sell common stock, preferred stock, warrants, units, or a combination of those securities from time to time and use the proceeds to buy more bitcoin mining servers.
- Stocks often fall when a company announces plans to sell new shares because that reduces the percentage stake held by existing shareholders.
