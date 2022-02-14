Why did Marathon Digital stock fall today? It may sell more shares soon

Digitized Bitcoin Symbol

peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

  • Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) stock dipped 5.1% in late afternoon trading on Monday after disclosing that it may sell as much as $750M of new securities.
  • After Friday's close, the bitcoin miner said it may sell common stock, preferred stock, warrants, units, or a combination of those securities from time to time and use the proceeds to buy more bitcoin mining servers.
  • Stocks often fall when a company announces plans to sell new shares because that reduces the percentage stake held by existing shareholders.
  • Last Friday, SA contributor BOOX research explained its bullish view on Marathon Digital.
