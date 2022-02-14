Amkor Technology GAAP EPS of $0.88, revenue of $1.72B beats by $70M
Feb. 14, 2022 4:06 PM ETAmkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Amkor Technology press release (NASDAQ:AMKR): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.88.
- Revenue of $1.72B (+25.5% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
- Record gross profit $362 million, record operating income $252 million
- Gross margin 21.0%, operating income margin 14.6%
- Record net income $217 million
- Outlook Q1 2022: Net sales of $1.50 billion to $1.60 billion; Gross margin of 17.5% to 20.0%; Net income of $115 million to $165 million, or $0.45 to $0.65 per diluted share; Full year 2022 capital expenditures to be around $950 million