Aurora Innovation, US Xpress Enterprises announce partnership
Feb. 14, 2022 4:06 PM ETAurora Innovation, Inc. (AUR)USXBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) and U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) will collaborate to explore the deployment of the Aurora Driver within USX operations.
- This strategic collaboration is designed to fine-tune Aurora’s autonomous Driver-as-a-Service product, Aurora Horizon, for efficient deployment at commercial scale.
- Aurora plans to leverage the intelligence of Variant, USX's digitally enabled fleet, to identify where autonomous technology can have the greatest impact.
- The companies plan to identify optimal deployment strategies of Aurora Driver-powered trucks so they’re strategically positioned to address unmet demand and improve operational efficiency and productivity.
- AUR and USX will also explore application programming interface integrations into Variant’s platform to enhance dispatching and dynamic routing upon the launch of Aurora Horizon.