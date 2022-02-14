Aurora Innovation, US Xpress Enterprises announce partnership

Feb. 14, 2022

Futuristic Technology Concept: Autonomous Semi Truck with Cargo Trailer Drives at Night on the Road with Sensors Scanning Surrounding. Special Effects of Self Driving Truck Digitalizing Freeway

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) and U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) will collaborate to explore the deployment of the Aurora Driver within USX operations.
  • This strategic collaboration is designed to fine-tune Aurora’s autonomous Driver-as-a-Service product, Aurora Horizon, for efficient deployment at commercial scale.
  • Aurora plans to leverage the intelligence of Variant, USX's digitally enabled fleet, to identify where autonomous technology can have the greatest impact.
  • The companies plan to identify optimal deployment strategies of Aurora Driver-powered trucks so they’re strategically positioned to address unmet demand and improve operational efficiency and productivity.
  • AUR and USX will also explore application programming interface integrations into Variant’s platform to enhance dispatching and dynamic routing upon the launch of Aurora Horizon.
