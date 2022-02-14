Monster Beverage pops on report of merger talks with Constellation Brands

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maks_Lab/iStock via Getty Images

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) soared in after-hours trading on Monday after a Bloomberg report indicated that the company is in merger talks with Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ).

Sources indicated that a merger agreement could be reached in the coming weeks if negotiations continue to go smoothly. A deal would have implications for Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), which holds a stake in Monster of almost 20%. Of note, Constellation has a stake of almost 40% in Canadian cannabis player Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC).

Shares of Monster Beverage (MNST) rose 9.05% within minutes of the report.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.