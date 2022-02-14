Trian Fund cuts Mondelez, Proctor & Gamble; adds Invesco, Janus Henderson

Feb. 14, 2022 4:08 PM ETJanus Henderson Group plc (JHG), IVZ, PG, MDLZSYY, FERGBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

Business Trends Graphs and charts

Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

  • Trian Fund cut its stakes in Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) and Proctor and Gamble (NYSE:PG) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, according to its most recent 13-F filing.
  • Trimmed stake in Sysco (NYSE:SYY) to 12.85M shares compared with 13.38M in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021.
  • On the other hand, Trian increased its position size in Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) to 45.47M shares and Janus Henderson (NYSE:JHG) to 28.27M.
  • Previously, (Jan. 23) Trian was said to take a stake in Unilever.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.