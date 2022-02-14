Trian Fund cuts Mondelez, Proctor & Gamble; adds Invesco, Janus Henderson
- Trian Fund cut its stakes in Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) and Proctor and Gamble (NYSE:PG) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, according to its most recent 13-F filing.
- Trimmed stake in Sysco (NYSE:SYY) to 12.85M shares compared with 13.38M in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021.
- On the other hand, Trian increased its position size in Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) to 45.47M shares and Janus Henderson (NYSE:JHG) to 28.27M.
- Previously, (Jan. 23) Trian was said to take a stake in Unilever.