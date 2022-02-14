Vale drops $1.2B arbitration claim against Steinmetz

Feb. 14, 2022 4:11 PM ETVale S.A. (VALE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Reclaimer working on an iron ore site under blue sky

CUHRIG/E+ via Getty Images

Vale (VALE -0.3%) has dropped its court battle with Beny Steinmetz and associates less than half way through a planned 11-week trial into alleged bribery, Bloomberg reports, citing Steinmetz's media team.

The company reportedly backed out after its lawyer told the London High Court that its claim was brought out of time.

Vale was seeking $1.2B in damages after it accused Steinmetz and his business partners of facilitating contracts to Guinea's Simandou mine worth billions of dollars that were alleged to be obtained with bribes, which triggered probes in the U.S. and Switzerland.

In its quarterly production report issued last week, Vale said Q4 iron ore output fell more than expected.

