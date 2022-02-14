Alkaline Water GAAP EPS of -$0.10, revenue of $15.1M
- Alkaline Water press release (NASDAQ:WTER): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.10.
- Revenue of $15.1M.
- Shares -1%.
-
Fiscal 2022 Outlook:
“We reiterate our guidance of $62 million,” continued Mr. Wright. “As this fiscal year draws to a close, the drivers for next fiscal year are firmly in place to see sales growth throughout fiscal 2023. Our team has worked hard to build a strong brand with the ability to meet the demands of continued expansion. Our momentum has continued into our fourth fiscal quarter. The most recent Nielsen data for the 4-weeks ending 1.29.2022 shows that we grew 60% year-over-year for that period. For the first time in the company’s history, we are ranked as the seventh largest enhanced water company in the country after leapfrogging several competitors. We look forward to adding tremendous value for our customers, employees and shareholders now and for years to come.” stated Ricky Wright, President and CEO.