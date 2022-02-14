Canon stops sale of counterfeit batteries, power supplies by eBay seller in Texas
Feb. 14, 2022 4:12 PM ETCanon Inc. (CAJ)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Canon (NYSE:CAJ) and its unit Canon U.S.A. said they stopped the sale and distribution of counterfeit Canon batteries and power supplies by a seller in Texas.
- As part of the resolution, the seller paid a significant amount of money to Canon for his unlawful activities and signed a sworn agreement that he would not counterfeit or infringe Canon's trademarks in the future.
- The action against the online seller of counterfeit Canon products in Texas resulted from Canon's investigation into the seller's distribution of counterfeit Canon camera batteries on eBay.
- On being confronted with the evidence, the seller agreed to resolve the matter without litigation.