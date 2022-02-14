Medical device maker Marizyme files to uplist shares, conduct $15M offering

Feb. 14, 2022

  • Medical device maker Marizyme (OTCQB:MRZM) is seeking to uplist its shares to Nasdaq and conduct a public offering of around $15M.
  • The maker of grafting treatments for use in coronary bypass surgery said in a filing that it plans to offer 3M shares in the range of $4 to $6. Underwriters will be offered a 45-day option to purchase up to 450K additional shares at the public price.
  • Univest Securities is serving as lead bookrunner on the deal.
  • Marizyme shares, which currently trade on the OTC market, closed at $1.65 per share on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of approximately $70M.
  • Marizyme’s flagship product is DuraGraft, which is used to help prevent complications from grafting in vascular surgeries. The company is also developing consumer-focused diagnostic devices that can be linked to smart phones.
