Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is up 8.6% in early postmarket action after its fourth-quarter earnings fairly easily beat expectations, and it issued similarly upbeat revenue guidance for the current quarter.

Revenues rose 27% to $824.5 million; they were up 10% from the third quarter.

Non-GAAP gross margin was down to 64.3% from a year-ago 65% and 64.9% in the third quarter.

Net income meanwhile jumped to $262.4 million from $197.7 million a year prior.

The company finished its first year with a billion dollars of free cash flow.

“I am delighted with Arista's record 2021 milestones in innovation, diversified customer momentum and earnings. We have executed well to establish Arista among the fastest growing networking companies in this decade," says CEO/President Jayshree Ullal.

Revenue breakout: Product, $667.96 million (up 28.9%); Service, $156.5 million (up 20.2%).

Liquidity at year-end was $620.8 million, vs. $893.2 million a year prior.

For Q1, it's forecasting revenue of $840 million-$860 million, above consensus for $837.3 million; non-GAAP gross margin of 63-64%, and non-GAAP operating margin of about 38%.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.