Avis Budget reports record Q4 adjusted EBITDA tally

Feb. 14, 2022 4:22 PM ETAvis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Tim Boyle/Getty Images News

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) gave back some of its Monday gain after reporting earnings after the bell.

The car rental company disclosed 91% revenue growth for the quarter against the soft pandemic comparable.

Net income was $381M and adjusted EBITDA was $683M to mark the company's best fourth quarter tally in history.

Avis Budget Group (CAR) said its liquidity position at the end of the quarter was approximately $757M with an additional $2.6B of fleet funding capacity. The company noted that it has well-laddered corporate debt and no meaningful maturities until 2024.

"Our strong performance continued in the fourth quarter with all of our key metrics beating pre-pandemic levels in the Americas," noted CEO Joe Ferraro.

Shares of Avis Budget (CAR) fell 2.45% in after-hours trading after jumping 7.43% before the report dropped.

