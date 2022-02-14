Intuit slips 3% postmarket after cutting Q2 revenue forecast

Feb. 14, 2022 4:23 PM ETINTUBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) fell 3% aftermarket as it lowered its forecast for Q2 revenue due to a slower forming tax season.
  • Q2 revenue is now expected to be $2.66B-2.67B, down from the prior range of $2.72B-2.75B. Consensus estimate is $2.73B.
  • INTU expects to report Q2 revenue at an all-time high for the Small Business and Self-Employed Group and Credit Karma segments.
  • Q2 Small Business & Self-Employed revenue is estimated to be $1.575B-1.58B, up from $1.08B the prior year.
  • INTU expects Credit Karma revenue in Q2 to be $435M-440M, Consumer Group revenue of $405M-410M and ProConnect revenue of $230M-235M.
  • The company reiterated its 2022 revenue guidance.
