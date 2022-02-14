JBG SMITH, Fortress Investment to form JV to recapitalize $580M office portfolio
Feb. 14, 2022 4:30 PM ETJBGSBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- JBG SMITH (NYSE:JBGS) will form a joint venture with affiliates of Fortress Investment Group to recapitalize a 1.6M sq. ft. portfolio of 7 office buildings owned by JBGS valued at $580M.
- The portfolio includes 7200 Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda, MD, 1730 M Street in Washington, DC, RTC West I, II and III in Reston, VA, and Courthouse Plaza I and II in Arlington, VA.
- The transaction is expected to close in H1 this year.
- “This partnership with Fortress accelerates our capital recycling initiatives and advances our planned portfolio shift to majority multifamily, with an office concentration in National Landing,” said JBGS chief investment officer George Xanders.