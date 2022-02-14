Tiger Global Management takes new stakes in Nu, Embark Technology; exits Root, Tuya
- Tiger Global Management took new stakes in Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) with 265.98M shares, and Embark Technologies (NASDAQ:EMBK) with 23.29M, according to the fund's most recent 13-F filing.
- It also opened new positions in Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM), Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) and Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV).
- Boosted stakes in ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) to 16.63M shares from 1.79M, Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) to 7.4M from 350K and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) to 6.23M from 650K.
- Exited stake in property and casualty insurer Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) from 3.68M shares in the previous period. Note Seeking Alpha flagged ROOT at high risk of performing badly when compared with its peers. The fund also closed out positions in Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) and TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG).
- Trimmed stakes in Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) to 4.58M shares from 17.43M, Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) to 2.77M from 15.13M and Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) to 3.35M from 11.85M.
- In mid-November, Tiger Global Management took new stakes in Blend Labs, Warby Parker.