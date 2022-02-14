Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway adds Activision Blizzard stake, exists Teva
Feb. 14, 2022 4:35 PM ETActivision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI), TEVAMRK, RPRX, FND, ABBV, BMY, LSXMA, CVX, NU, BRK.A, BRK.BBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor85 Comments
- Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) took new stakes in Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) at 14.7M shares and in Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) at 107M shares during the last quarter of 2021, according to its latest 13F filing.
- The investment firm divested its stake in pharmaceutical company Teva (NYSE:TEVA).
- Increased its stakes in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to 38.2M shares from 28.7M shares and in Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE:FND) to ~844K from ~817K.
- Reduced stakes in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to 5.20M shares from 22.0M shares, in AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) to 3.03M shares from 14.4M shares, and in Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) to ~8.65M shares from ~13.1M shares.
- In Q3, Berkshire added Royalty Pharma (RPRX) and exited Merck (NYSE:MRK).