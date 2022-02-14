Omnicell partners with UMC Health System to streamline medication management

Feb. 14, 2022 4:36 PM ETOMCLBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) said UMC Health System in Lubbock, Texas selected OMCL's portfolio of Advanced Services solutions to support key pharmacy initiatives, including acute care, outpatient, retail, and 340B program strategies.
  • UMC signed a 10-year sole source agreement for OMCL’s cloud-based portfolio of solutions, including central pharmacy automation and point of care dispensing systems.
  • The partnership is also expected to support UMC’s goals of expanding community pharmacy services through opportunities with Omnicell’s 340B services and EnlivenHealth’s patient engagement solutions.
  • These solutions will empower pharmacy staff and clinicians to focus on higher value tasks that support patient safety.
