Aurora and U.S. Express plan to collaborate on autonomous truck technology
Feb. 14, 2022 4:39 PM ETU.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX), AURBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) and U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) announced a collaboration to explore the deployment of the Aurora Driver within U.S. Xpress operations
- As part of the collaboration, Aurora plans to identify where autonomous technology may have the greatest impact for U.S. Xpress. The companies plan to identify optimal deployment strategies of Aurora Driver-powered trucks so they’re strategically positioned to address unmet demand and improve operational efficiency and productivity.
- Aurora and U.S. Xpress also will explore application programming interface integrations into USX's platform to enhance dispatching and dynamic routing upon the launch of Aurora Horizon.
- Shares of Aurora Innovation (AUR) broke 1.55% higher in after-hours trading following the development.