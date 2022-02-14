'Death on the Nile' draws filmgoers on football's weekend

Death on the Nile (NYSE:DIS), Kenneth Branagh's latest spin at an Agatha Christie classic mystery, took over the top spot at the U.S. box office on a usually slow Super Bowl weekend.

The film opened to $12.8 million, roughly as expected. It follows up Branagh's 2017 stab at the genre, Murder on the Orient Express, which opened at $28.7 million back then - but that was the before-times, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. It went on to gross a total of $250 million domestically.

Death on the Nile bested Jackass Forever (VIAC, VIACA), which fell to the No. 2 spot with $8.1 million, about a 65% drop from its debut weekend.

The other high-profile openers didn't fare as well as Death on the Nile. Romance-genre entry Marry Me (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is hoping for a good Valentine's Day night Monday, as it was third-best with just $8 million, only slightly better than the ninth week of record-setter Spider-Man: No Way Home (NYSE:SONY), with $7.15 million. And latest Liam Neeson action flick Blacklight (Briarcliff/Open Road), roughed up by critics, settled for $3.6 million despite arriving in more than 2,700 theaters.

Marry Me may have been hurt slightly in theaters with its simultaneous release on Peacock.

As for Spider-Man's historic run, it likely needs just a few more nights to pass Avatar for the No. 3 spot on the all-time domestic grosses list: It has $759 million on that count, while Avatar logged $760.5 million on its run.

Cinema tickers: AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC); Cineworld (OTCPK:CNNWF); Cinemark (NYSE:CNK); (NYSE:IMAX); Marcus (NYSE:MCS); Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI); Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF); National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI).

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.