FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) fell as much as 5% before settling at a 2% loss after a federal judge questioned the company's settlement to resolve shareholder lawsuits, in what analysts at Guggenheim Securities called "a surprise turn of events."

It is unclear whether U.S. District Judge John Adams' filing will block the settlement, which calls for an insurer of FirstEnergy officers and directors to pay the company $180M for damages related to an alleged bribery scheme involving an Ohio law to subsidize nuclear reactors.

At the least, the judge's filing will cause attorneys to detail several points in the agreement, which could slow the process.

Adams said he wanted to know how attorneys reached the settlement without an adequate period "to review and analyze the documents that were provided," and how the deal occurred without any testimony under oath from any of the directors or officers of the utility.

Last year, FirstEnergy reached a settlement with federal prosecutors to pay a $230M penalty in the largest criminal penalty ever imposed by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Ohio.