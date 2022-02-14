Splash Beverage slumps 14% postmarket, announces public offering

Feb. 14, 2022 4:53 PM ETSBEVBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Splash Beverage (NYSE:SBEV) slumped 14% postmarket after it announced an underwritten public offering.
  • In addition, SBEV will issue stock purchase warrants to the representative of the underwriters, as per an SEC filing.
  • Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including potential acquisitions, operating expenses and repayment of debt. A portion may be used to in-license, acquire or invest in complementary businesses, technologies, products or assets.
  • SBEV noted that due to COVID-19, there have been shifts in product and channel preferences, particularly an increase in demand in the e-commerce channel, which impacted and could continue to impact sales and profitability.
  • The firm said it may continue to experience business disruptions due to COVID, resulting from temporary closures of facilities or the inability of a significant portion of the workforce to work because of illness or governmental curbs.
  • SBEV incurred, and expects to continue to incur, increased employee and operating costs as a result of COVID, which negatively impacted and may continue to impact profitability.
  • The company does not expect to declare or pay any dividends in the foreseeable future.
