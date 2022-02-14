Air Lease announces lease placements for 25 Boeing 737-8 aircraft with Malaysia Aviation
Feb. 14, 2022 4:58 PM ETALBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Air Lease (NYSE:AL) announced long-term lease placements for 25 new Boeing 737-8 aircraft with Malaysia Aviation Group (NYSE:MAG), parent company of Malaysia Airlines Berhad (NYSEMKT:MAB).
- The aircraft are scheduled to be delivered to the airline starting in early 2023 through the beginning of 2026 from AL’s orderbook with Boeing.
- In addition to the 25 Boeing aircraft, MAB currently has 6 Airbus A350-900 aircraft on long-term lease from AL.
- “After a detailed tender process in the last quarter, we are pleased to appoint ALC as the aircraft lessor for our Boeing 737-8 fleet. This exercise is tied to the restructured terms of our existing orderbook with Boeing," said Izham Ismail, group CEO, MAG.