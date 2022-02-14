Spirit Realty Capital Q4 earnings beat estimate, sticks with 2022 guidance
Feb. 14, 2022 4:59 PM ETSpirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Q4 FFO per share of $0.88 beats the $0.87 consensus and increased from $0.74 in the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 occupancy was 99.8% vs. 99.7% in Q2; lost rent of 0.04% fell from 0.9% in Q2.
- The company maintains its previously announced guidance for 2022 adjusted FFO per share of $3.52-$3.58, capital deployment of $1.3B-$1.5B, and dispositions of ~$100M.
- The company invested $487.9M in Q4, including acquisition of 92 properties, and generated gross proceeds of $4.8M from the disposition of four vacant properties.
- "We had a great finish to the year, and I am especially proud of our acquisitions platform, which has really hit its stride," said President and CEO Jackson Hsieh.
- Conference call on Feb. 15 at 9:30 AM ET.
