Allison Transmission, New Flyer bring electric hybrid buses to Nevada
Feb. 14, 2022 5:05 PM ETAllison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) has partnered with New Flyer to bring electric hybrid buses to Nevada.
- Allison electric hybrid-equipped buses have been delivered to Southern Nevada Transit Coalition. Plans call for integration of Allison's next-generation eGen Flex electric hybrid propulsion system into more new buses in late 2022.
- New Flyer integrated Allison's H 40 EPTM electric hybrid propulsion system into these new buses, which have now been put into service.
- The H 40 EPTM system is said to enhance fuel consumption by up to 25% compared to a conventional diesel bus and reduce CO2 emissions.