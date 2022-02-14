Allison Transmission, New Flyer bring electric hybrid buses to Nevada

Feb. 14, 2022 5:05 PM ETAllison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Electric bus with charging station

Scharfsinn86/iStock via Getty Images

  • Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) has partnered with New Flyer to bring electric hybrid buses to Nevada.
  • Allison electric hybrid-equipped buses have been delivered to Southern Nevada Transit Coalition. Plans call for integration of Allison's next-generation eGen Flex electric hybrid propulsion system into more new buses in late 2022.
  • New Flyer integrated Allison's H 40 EPTM electric hybrid propulsion system into these new buses, which have now been put into service.
  • The H 40 EPTM system is said to enhance fuel consumption by up to 25% compared to a conventional diesel bus and reduce CO2 emissions.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.