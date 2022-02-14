Novavax COVID-19 vaccine cleared in Singapore

Feb. 14, 2022

  • After a selloff of more than 11%, Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) traded higher in the post-market on Monday after the company announced that the health authorities in Singapore issued an interim authorization for Nuvaxovid, its COVID-19 vaccine.
  • The Singapore Health Sciences Authority (HAS) has greenlighted the vaccine for immunization of those aged 18 years and older.
  • Nuvaxovid, also called NVX-CoV2373, is the first protein-based shot authorized in Singapore, the company added.
  • The regulatory decision was backed by data from two pivotal Phase 3 studies: one conducted in the U.S. and Mexico involving about 30,000 participants and another clinical study that included about 15,000 adults in the U.K.
  • Separately, in a pre-market announcement, the Maryland-based biotech announced the submission to the Swissmedic, the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products, for conditional marketing authorization of NVX-CoV2373.
