Novavax COVID-19 vaccine cleared in Singapore
Feb. 14, 2022 5:06 PM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- After a selloff of more than 11%, Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) traded higher in the post-market on Monday after the company announced that the health authorities in Singapore issued an interim authorization for Nuvaxovid, its COVID-19 vaccine.
- The Singapore Health Sciences Authority (HAS) has greenlighted the vaccine for immunization of those aged 18 years and older.
- Nuvaxovid, also called NVX-CoV2373, is the first protein-based shot authorized in Singapore, the company added.
- The regulatory decision was backed by data from two pivotal Phase 3 studies: one conducted in the U.S. and Mexico involving about 30,000 participants and another clinical study that included about 15,000 adults in the U.K.
- Separately, in a pre-market announcement, the Maryland-based biotech announced the submission to the Swissmedic, the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products, for conditional marketing authorization of NVX-CoV2373.