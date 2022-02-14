Melvin Capital takes new stake in Uber; exits Mastercard, Activision Blizzard

Uber car waiting for customer

MOZCO Mateusz Szymanski/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Melvin Capital Management took a new stake in Uber (NYSE:UBER) with 7.8M common shares, according to the fund's latest 13-F filing.
  • Exited Mastercard (NYSE:MA) from 2M shares in the previous period; Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from 1M, McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) from 1.07M and Block (NYSE:SQ) from 1.30M
  • Trimmed stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to 50K shares from 70K, and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) to 3.50M from 8.50M.
  • Boosted Equifax (NYSE:EFX) to 1.50M from 1.07M and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) to 3.27M from 2.35M.
  • Previously, (Aug. 16, 2021) Melvin Capital took stakes in JD.com, DoorDash and exited Netflix.
