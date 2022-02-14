Tower Semiconductor jumps on report of Intel nearing acquisition
Feb. 14, 2022 5:11 PM ETTower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM), INTCBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) surged 44% in after hours trading on a report that Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) is close to a deal acquire the company for nearly $6B.
- A deal could be announced as soon as this week, according to a WSJ report.
- Israel-based Tower Semiconductor is scheduled to report Q4 results on Thursday.
- An acquisition of Tower Semiconductor would come after Intel (INTC) sold its NAND flash business to SK Hynix late last year for $7B after receiving Chinese antitrust approval.
- A potential acquisition of Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) also comes after Intel (INTC) has said it intends on spinning off Mobileye this year in an IPO that could value the company at $50B.