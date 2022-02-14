Software Acquisition Group to take Nogin public in $646M SPAC deal
Feb. 14, 2022 5:12 PM ETSWAG, SWAGU, SWAGWBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Software Acquisition Group III (NASDAQ:SWAG) announced a definitive merger agreement with Nogin, Commerce-as-a-Service technology provider.
- The combined firm will have an estimated post-transaction enterprise value of $646M, assuming no redemptions by SWAG stockholders.
- Proceeds from the transaction will consist of up to $211M of cash held in SWAG's trust account (before redemptions and the payment of certain expenses).
- Nogin shareholders will roll 96% of their existing equity holdings into the combined firm and are expected to own ~67% of the company on a non-fully diluted basis following the closing of the business combination.
- The combined company will be named Nogin and will remain listed on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol “NOGN”.
- Net proceeds from the transaction will be used as working capital to support continued growth and fund the repayment of existing debt.
- The transaction is expected to close in Q2 of 2022.
- Going forward, Nogin expects to drive a 61% non-GAAP compound annual growth rate over the next 2 years, supported by current business opportunities as well as sales, marketing and global expansion across multiple verticals.