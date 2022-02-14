Software Acquisition Group to take Nogin public in $646M SPAC deal

Feb. 14, 2022 5:12 PM ETSWAG, SWAGU, SWAGWBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Software Acquisition Group III (NASDAQ:SWAG) announced a definitive merger agreement with Nogin, Commerce-as-a-Service technology provider.
  • The combined firm will have an estimated post-transaction enterprise value of $646M, assuming no redemptions by SWAG stockholders.
  • Proceeds from the transaction will consist of up to $211M of cash held in SWAG's trust account (before redemptions and the payment of certain expenses).
  • Nogin shareholders will roll 96% of their existing equity holdings into the combined firm and are expected to own ~67% of the company on a non-fully diluted basis following the closing of the business combination.
  • The combined company will be named Nogin and will remain listed on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol “NOGN”.
  • Net proceeds from the transaction will be used as working capital to support continued growth and fund the repayment of existing debt.
  • The transaction is expected to close in Q2 of 2022.
  • Going forward, Nogin expects to drive a 61% non-GAAP compound annual growth rate over the next 2 years, supported by current business opportunities as well as sales, marketing and global expansion across multiple verticals.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.