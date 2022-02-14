Jeffrey Smith's Starboard Value exits Box, adds GoDaddy and Colfax

Feb. 14, 2022 5:16 PM ETBox, Inc. (BOX), GDDY, CFXCVLT, SPIR, EHTH, CTVA, ON, MMSI, ELAN, HUN, WTW, SCORBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Internet Domain Registrar GoDaddy Goes Public On New York Stock Exchange

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

  • Jeffrey Smith's Starboard Value fund divested stakes in Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) and took new positions in GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) with a 6.79M shares, Colfax (NYSE:CFX), and Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WTW) with 2.10M shares in Q4 2021, according to its 13F filing.
  • Increased holdings in Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) to 18.0M shares from 11.6M shares, Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) to ~7.69M shares from 7.31M shares, and Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) to ~4.29M shares from ~4.08M shares.
  • Trimmed stakes in Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) to 1.30M shares from 3.54M shares, in ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) to ~7.57M shares from ~8.34M shares, and in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) to 8.90M shares from 9.19M shares.
  • In Q3, Starboard Value exited Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) and boosted stake in eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.