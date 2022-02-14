Jeffrey Smith's Starboard Value exits Box, adds GoDaddy and Colfax
- Jeffrey Smith's Starboard Value fund divested stakes in Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) and took new positions in GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) with a 6.79M shares, Colfax (NYSE:CFX), and Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WTW) with 2.10M shares in Q4 2021, according to its 13F filing.
- Increased holdings in Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) to 18.0M shares from 11.6M shares, Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) to ~7.69M shares from 7.31M shares, and Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) to ~4.29M shares from ~4.08M shares.
- Trimmed stakes in Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) to 1.30M shares from 3.54M shares, in ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) to ~7.57M shares from ~8.34M shares, and in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) to 8.90M shares from 9.19M shares.
- In Q3, Starboard Value exited Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) and boosted stake in eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)