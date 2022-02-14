Tepper's Appaloosa takes new stake in General Motors; exits Paysafe, Twitter

Feb. 14, 2022 5:24 PM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM), JWN, M, PSFEET, EQT, TWTR, BABABy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor5 Comments

General Motors Posts $2.8 Billion Profit In Second Quarter

Mario Tama/Getty Images News

  • Legendary hedge fund manager David Tepper's Appaloosa Management added new positions in General Motors (NYSE:GM) with 2.25M common shares, according to the fund's latest 13-F filing.
  • It also opened a new position in Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) with 1.37M shares.
  • Boosted stakes in Macy's (NYSE:M) to 10.1M shares from 7M, Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) to 12.39M from 10.11M and EQT (NYSE:EQT) to 4.89M from 2.85M.
  • Closed positions in Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) from 8.5M shares; earlier, Leon Cooperman exited his stake in PSFE as well. Appaloosa also got rid of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from 1.24M and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) from 530K.
  • Previously, (Nov. 15, 2021) Appaloosa added Alight and cut PG&E.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.