Tepper's Appaloosa takes new stake in General Motors; exits Paysafe, Twitter
Feb. 14, 2022 5:24 PM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM), JWN, M, PSFEET, EQT, TWTR, BABABy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Legendary hedge fund manager David Tepper's Appaloosa Management added new positions in General Motors (NYSE:GM) with 2.25M common shares, according to the fund's latest 13-F filing.
- It also opened a new position in Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) with 1.37M shares.
- Boosted stakes in Macy's (NYSE:M) to 10.1M shares from 7M, Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) to 12.39M from 10.11M and EQT (NYSE:EQT) to 4.89M from 2.85M.
- Closed positions in Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) from 8.5M shares; earlier, Leon Cooperman exited his stake in PSFE as well. Appaloosa also got rid of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from 1.24M and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) from 530K.
- Previously, (Nov. 15, 2021) Appaloosa added Alight and cut PG&E.