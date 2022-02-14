Resonant to be acquired by Murata Electronics for $295.7M

  • Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) said Murata Electronics North America - a unit of Murata Manufacturing (OTCPK:MRAAY) - will acquire all outstanding RESN shares not owned by Murata for $4.50/share in cash, or $295.7M.
  • The combination will allow both companies to expand their offerings and access additional markets and customers.
  • RESN will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Murata.
  • “This acquisition will combine Murata’s mobile radio frequency product capabilities with Resonant’s XBAR filter solutions,” said Norio Nakajima, president, Murata.
  • The transaction, which has been approved by both companies’ boards, is expected to close by the end of Mar.
