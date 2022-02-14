Resonant to be acquired by Murata Electronics for $295.7M
Feb. 14, 2022 5:30 PM ETResonant Inc. (RESN)MRAAY, MRAAFBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) said Murata Electronics North America - a unit of Murata Manufacturing (OTCPK:MRAAY) - will acquire all outstanding RESN shares not owned by Murata for $4.50/share in cash, or $295.7M.
- The combination will allow both companies to expand their offerings and access additional markets and customers.
- RESN will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Murata.
- “This acquisition will combine Murata’s mobile radio frequency product capabilities with Resonant’s XBAR filter solutions,” said Norio Nakajima, president, Murata.
- The transaction, which has been approved by both companies’ boards, is expected to close by the end of Mar.