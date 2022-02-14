Gates Foundation adds Sanderson Farms, drops Affirm, pares Berkshire stake

Bill And Melinda Gates Announce Divorce Raising Questions About Future Of Their Foundation

David Ryder/Getty Images News

  • The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust adds a stake in Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) with 524K shares and exits its 35K-share stake in Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) during Q4 2021, according to its 13F filing.
  • Reduced its holdings in Berkshire Hathaway B shares (NYSE:BRK.B) to 33.7M from 38.7M shares, in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) to 7.04M shares from 16.3M shares, and in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to ~1.94M shares from ~2.94M shares.
  • In January, Aridis (NASDAQ:ARDS) won funding from the Gates Foundation to test inhalational COVID-19 antibodies.
