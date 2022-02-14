Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) -1.3% post-market even after Q4 earnings and revenues beat estimates and the company increased its stock buyback program by $500M to $1.5B total.

Q4 adjusted net income swung to a profit of $742.6M from a year-ago loss of $92.5M, adjusted EBITDAX more than doubled to $1.39B from $572M in the prior-year period, and Q4 revenues more than doubled to $1.927B from $837M a year earlier.

Q4 average production rose 0.3% Y/Y to 340,168 boe/day, including output of crude oil -5.6% to 166,694 bbl/day and natural gas +6.6% to 1.04M cf/day; average price jumped to $55.27/boe vs. $24.63/boe a year ago.

Continental forecast a $2.3B capital spending budget for 2022, including $1.8B allocated D&C activities; the company expects to generate $5.2B of cash flow from operations and $2.9B of free cash flow for FY 2022 at $80/bbl WTI and $3.50/Mcf Henry Hub natural gas, and 21% return on capital employed.

During 2022-25, the company projected delivery of at least $20.7B of cumulative cash flow from operations and $11.6B of cumulative free cash flow, based upon flat Y/Y capex relative to 2022, with a low single-digit production compound annual growth rate.

Continental Resources shares have more than doubled during the past year, including a 33% YTD gain.