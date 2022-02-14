Paul Singer's Elliot Management takes new stake in Switch; exits Frontier Communications

Feb. 14, 2022 5:41 PM ETSwitch, Inc. (SWCH), FYBR, VAL, ETWOBTU, ARNC, PSABy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

AI (Artificial Intelligence) concept. Deep learning. GUI (Graphical User Interface).

metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

  • Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Singer's Elliot Management opened a new position in Switch (NYSE:SWCH) with 5.79M shares, according to the fund's most recent 13-F filing.
  • Boosted stake in Valaris (NYSE:VAL) to 2.23M shares from 1.81M in the previous period.
  • Closed out positions in Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FYBR) from 1.5M shares and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) from 580K.
  • Cut stakes in E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) to 15.7M from 25M, Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) to 550K from 8.33M and Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) to 25.86M from 27.12M.
  • Towards the end of May, Elliot Management said it won't push for the sale of GlaxoSmithKline.
