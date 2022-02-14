Joby Aviation rises 4% aftermarket on partnership with ANA to bring air taxis to Japan
Feb. 14, 2022 5:41 PM ETJoby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY)TMBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) rose 4% aftermarket on its partnership with ANA Holdings to bring aerial ridesharing services to Japan.
- Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) also joined the partnership, with the intention of exploring opportunities such as ground-based transportation.
- ANA and Joby will collaborate on all aspects of establishing this form of transportation, including the development of infrastructure, pilot training, flight operations, air traffic management, public acceptance, and the regulatory requirements to operate.
- The integration with ground transportation will also be considered, with Toyota supporting the effort.
- The parties will also conduct joint discussions with relevant private companies as well as local and national governments.
- The partners are all existing members of Japan’s Public-Private Conference for the Future Air Mobility Revolution, established by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Investment and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.