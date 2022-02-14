Jonathan Litt's Land & Buildings adds Americold, Blackstone, exits Boyd Gaming

Feb. 14, 2022 5:54 PM ETAmericold Realty Trust (COLD), BX, BYDACC, SBAC, SIX, HGV, CZR, AIRC, ROIC, R, MTN, FRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Blackstone hedge fund.

Roman Tiraspolsky/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Jonathan Litt's Land & Buildings Investment Management fund added a position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) with 670K shares, Blackstone (NYSE:BX) with 135K shares, and Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) with ~131K shares.
  • Exited Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR), Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV), Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX), and Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) during the last quarter of 2021, according to its 13F filing.
  • Increased holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to ~3.08M shares from 2.39M shares, in Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) to ~1.06M shares from ~898K shares, and in American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) to 1.52M shares from $1.43M shares.
  • Trimmed stakes in Outfront Media to ~651K shares from 928K shares and inSBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) to ~67K shares from ~90K shares.
  • In December, Litt renewed his call for change at American Campus Communities
