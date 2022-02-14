Reed’s jumps 7% postmarket on Q4 prelim results

Feb. 14, 2022 5:55 PM ETReed's, Inc. (REED)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) jumped 7% during postmarket trade after it reported prelim. Q4 and FY21 results.
  • Q4 net revenue is expected to increase ~19% Y/Y to $12.7M vs. consensus estimate of $13.19M.
  • Gross profit in Q4 is estimated to be ~$2.6M, with gross margin at ~20.6%. Modified EBITDA is expected to be -$3.4M-3.7M, compared to -$2.6M in the year-ago period.
  • REED forecast FY21 net revenue to grow ~19% Y/Y to $49.6M vs. consensus estimate of $50.01M.
  • FY21 gross profit is estimated to grow ~7% to $13.6M, with gross margin at ~27.5%. Modified EBITDA is expected to be -$13M-13.3M, compared to -$6.8M in the year-ago period.
  • “We experienced a recovery in gross margin through the first half of Q1 and expect further improvements heading into Q2 as we transition to a new label supplier and co-packer. In addition, we are implementing price increases across our portfolio of products," said CEO Norman Snyder.
  • Reed’s expects FY22 net sales of ~$59M-62M, up ~20-25% from FY21 (vs. consensus estimate of $58.25M). Gross margin is expected to be ~30% compared to 27.5% in FY21.
  • REED is also implementing cost saving initiatives to offset higher freight costs such as prioritizing direct shipments, selling a greater mix of cans than bottles, establishing minimum order quantities, restructuring third-party logistics agreements, and optimizing distribution center locations.
  • These cost saving initiatives are expected to result in improved modified EBITDA in FY22.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.