Reed’s jumps 7% postmarket on Q4 prelim results
Feb. 14, 2022 5:55 PM ETReed's, Inc. (REED)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) jumped 7% during postmarket trade after it reported prelim. Q4 and FY21 results.
- Q4 net revenue is expected to increase ~19% Y/Y to $12.7M vs. consensus estimate of $13.19M.
- Gross profit in Q4 is estimated to be ~$2.6M, with gross margin at ~20.6%. Modified EBITDA is expected to be -$3.4M-3.7M, compared to -$2.6M in the year-ago period.
- REED forecast FY21 net revenue to grow ~19% Y/Y to $49.6M vs. consensus estimate of $50.01M.
- FY21 gross profit is estimated to grow ~7% to $13.6M, with gross margin at ~27.5%. Modified EBITDA is expected to be -$13M-13.3M, compared to -$6.8M in the year-ago period.
- “We experienced a recovery in gross margin through the first half of Q1 and expect further improvements heading into Q2 as we transition to a new label supplier and co-packer. In addition, we are implementing price increases across our portfolio of products," said CEO Norman Snyder.
- Reed’s expects FY22 net sales of ~$59M-62M, up ~20-25% from FY21 (vs. consensus estimate of $58.25M). Gross margin is expected to be ~30% compared to 27.5% in FY21.
- REED is also implementing cost saving initiatives to offset higher freight costs such as prioritizing direct shipments, selling a greater mix of cans than bottles, establishing minimum order quantities, restructuring third-party logistics agreements, and optimizing distribution center locations.
- These cost saving initiatives are expected to result in improved modified EBITDA in FY22.