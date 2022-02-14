Worries about Ukraine and Federal Reserve policy led to an uncertain session on Monday, with the Dow and S&P 500 posting modest losses. The Nasdaq finished the day just below the unchanged mark.

While the overall market failed to find significant buying interest, electric vehicle stocks managed to reignite some of the investor excitement they saw last year. A series of Super Bowl ads, as well as some buying by hedge funds, gave a lift to the sector.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN), Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID), TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) and Volta (NYSE:VLTA) all posted gains on the session.

M&A headlines also prompted standout performances. Both BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) jumped following separate takeover deals.

Elsewhere in the market, a couple of fintechs showed continued weakness. Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) lost more than a third of its value on news that a major shareholder has exited its position in the stock. Meanwhile, Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) extended its post-earnings sell-off, reaching another 52-week low.

Sector In Focus

The excitement surrounding electric vehicles got a marketing boost over the weekend, as many EV players sponsored ads on the Super Bowl. In response, the sector got a bump during Monday's trading.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) was one of the best performers in the sector, rising by more than 6%. In addition to the overall sector strength, the stock received added buying interest on news that hedge funds Coatue Management LLC and Soros Fund Management disclosed ownership in the firm.

Lucid Group (LCID) was another source of strength within the EV space. The stock climbed about 6%. Meanwhile, TuSimple (TSP) advanced more than 4% and Volta (VLTA) climbed more than 3%.

Standout Gainer

A merger deal propelled BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) to a nearly 53% advance. The rally followed news that Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had reached a deal to acquire the company.

Under the terms of the agreement, COLL will pay $5.60 per share in cash for BDSI. The purchase price equates to a total equity value of about $604M.

BDSI jumped $1.92 to close at $5.56. The stock also established a fresh 52-week high of $5.58.

Shares fell in November and the first half of December, reaching a 52-week low of $2.50 in mid-December. The stock had recovered some of these losses lately, headed into the merger announcement.

COLL also rallied on the news, bolstered by the expectation that the transaction will be "immediately and highly accretive" to its results, thanks in part to annual synergies of at least $75M. COLL rose 13% on Monday.

Standout Loser

The departure of a sizable shareholder sparked a massive slide in Dave Inc. (DAVE). The fintech plunged nearly 37% after London-based hedge fund Marshall Wace LLP exited its stake in the company.

In a regulatory filing, DAVE disclosed that Marshall Wace no longer holds shares in the company. As of the end of 2021, the hedge fund held a 5% stake in the firm.

At the same time, investors reacted to a second regulatory update, in which DAVE filed a perspective for selling shareholders to offer up to about 331M shares of common stock and up to 5.1M warrants.

DAVE plummeted $3.44 to close at $5.88. The stock, which came public through a SPAC deal in early January, had reached as high as $15.35 in the month after its debut. However, a decline through most of February has the stock well below levels seen as the SPAC deal closed.

Notable New High

Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR) rocketed 22% after receiving a takeover offer from private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. The rally took the stock to a new 52-week high.

Over the weekend, CD&R delivered a letter to CNR's board offering $24.65 per share for all shares of the company that it does not already own. The private equity firm already holds a 49% stake in the maker of products like metal roofing and wall systems.

Last week, Bloomberg had reported that the firm was considering an offer, sending the stock higher by 9% on Thursday. The purchase price represents a premium of about 44% of the firm's share price before the Bloomberg report hit.

CNR finished Monday's action at $22.44, a gain of $4.06 on the session. This was off an intraday 52-week high of $23.15 reached earlier in the day.

Overall, CNR had been climbing even before the Bloomberg story sparked a further uptick. Last Monday, the stock rose nearly 14% and followed up with three more days of gains. The stock is now up about 59% from its closing price on Feb. 4.

Meanwhile, shares have almost doubled over the past 12 months.

Notable New Low

As investors continue to express disappointment in the firm's recent earnings report, Affirm (AFRM) continued to fall on Monday, adding to a sharp sell-off that marked the end of last week. The slide took the stock to yet another 52-week low.

AFRM suffered a late-day swoon last Thursday after its quarterly financial figures were inadvertently released early. From a gain early in the session, the stock eventually finished lower by about 21%. Shares added to this weakness on Friday, suffering another 21% retreat.

The decline continued Monday, with AFRM dropping another 6% to close at $43.70. During the session, the stock also established a fresh intraday 52-week low of $43.24.

Even as recently as early Thursday, before the release of its quarterly report, AFRM reached a level above $83. The stock has now fallen nearly 48% from Thursday's intraday high.

Overall, shares have lost about 75% of their value since hitting a 52-week high of $176.65.

