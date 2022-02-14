Iraq's oil ministry has denied it is having problems in executing a $27B energy deal with TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE), responding to a Reuters report that the deal the Iraqi government hoped would reverse the exit of oil majors from the country was stalling because of disputes over terms.

TotalEnergies agreed last year to invest in four oil, gas and renewables projects in the Basra region over 25 years, but Iraq's oil ministry did not agree to the deal's details with all necessary government departments when it was signed in September 2021, according to the report.

The deal now needs approval from a new Iraqi cabinet, including new oil and finance ministers, who will not be in place until at least the end of March, and according to Reuters, the deal risks being scrapped by the new government.

The deal terms have not been made public, but TotalEnergies reportedly is relying on getting $10B of initial investment to fund the wider project via oil sales from the Ratawi oilfield, one of four projects in the broader agreement.

TotalEnergies also has concerns about the deal, as it has rejected having Iraq’s National Oil Company as its partner in the project, according to the report.

