Daniel Loeb's Third Point exits stakes in Paysafe, DiDi; takes new position in Grab
Feb. 14, 2022 6:04 PM ETPaysafe Limited (PSFE), DIDI, ALIT, PRMEDR, GRAB, HTZ, UPST, PCGBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Hedge fund billionaire Daniel Loeb's Third Point fully exited its stake in Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE), according to its most recent 13-F filing. Leon Cooperman and David Tepper's Appaloosa closed its positions on PSFE as well.
- Third Point also closed positions in Didi Global (NYSE:DIDI) from 13.08M shares and Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) from 12.5M.
- Took new stakes in Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) with 12.41M shares, Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) with 6.45M and Hertz Global (NASDAQ:HTZ) with 6M.
- Trimmed stakes in Alight (NYSE:ALIT) to 8.37M from 17M, Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) to 4M from 12.4M and PG&E (NYSE:PCG) to 77M from 81.94M.
- Previously, (Nov. 24, 2021) Third Point reportedly made $300M on Rivian IPO.