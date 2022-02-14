Daniel Loeb's Third Point exits stakes in Paysafe, DiDi; takes new position in Grab

Feb. 14, 2022 6:04 PM ETPaysafe Limited (PSFE), DIDI, ALIT, PRMEDR, GRAB, HTZ, UPST, PCGBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor5 Comments

DiDi Labs offices in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Hedge fund billionaire Daniel Loeb's Third Point fully exited its stake in Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE), according to its most recent 13-F filing. Leon Cooperman and David Tepper's Appaloosa closed its positions on PSFE as well.
  • Third Point also closed positions in Didi Global (NYSE:DIDI) from 13.08M shares and Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) from 12.5M.
  • Took new stakes in Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) with 12.41M shares, Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) with 6.45M and Hertz Global (NASDAQ:HTZ) with 6M.
  • Trimmed stakes in Alight (NYSE:ALIT) to 8.37M from 17M, Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) to 4M from 12.4M and PG&E (NYSE:PCG) to 77M from 81.94M.
  • Previously, (Nov. 24, 2021) Third Point reportedly made $300M on Rivian IPO.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.