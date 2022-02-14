Soros Fund Management adds Rivian exits Vici, boosts Aramark stakes

  • George Soros's Soros Fund Management opened new positions in Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) with 19.8M shares, Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) with 9.4M A shares, and Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) with 1.17M shares in Q4 2022, according to its 13F filing.
  • Closed out stakes in Vici Properties (NYSE:VICI), Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN), and EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT).
  • Bolstered positions in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to 5.40M shares from 3.07M shares, Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) to 3.20M shares from 1.34M shares, and Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) to 3.5M shares from 2.5M shares.
  • Pared its stakes in Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) to 1.0M shares from 4.0M shares, Figs (NYSE:FIGS) to 1.8M shares from 3.1M shares, and Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) to ~342K shares from 1.2M shares.
  • In October George Soros's fund confirmed that it held some bitcoin
