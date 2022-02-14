Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser gets $22.5M pay package for 2021

Feb. 14, 2022 6:23 PM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)BACBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments

President Biden Meets With Business Leaders On Debt Ceiling

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News

  • Citigroup (NYSE:C) CEO Jane Fraser gets total compensation of $22.5M for 2021, the company said in a filing. The $1.33M base salary is consistent with the annualized rate of $1.5M for the 10 months of the year that she was CEO.
  • She received a total incentive award of ~$21.17M, including a cash incentive of $6.35M, deferred stock of $4.23M and performance share units of $10.58M.
  • Since Fraser took over the reins at Citi (C), the company announced that it's exiting 13 consumer markets and created a new Personal Banking and Wealth Management operating segment.
  • The compensation committee took into account the company's return of almost $12B in capital to its common shareholders, growth of its book value per share of 7% to $92.21, and CET1 capital ratio of 12.3%.
  • Last year, BofA's (NYSE:BAC) Brian Moynihan saw his pay jump by 30% to $32M in 2021
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.