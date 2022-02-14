Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser gets $22.5M pay package for 2021
Feb. 14, 2022 6:23 PM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)BACBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Citigroup (NYSE:C) CEO Jane Fraser gets total compensation of $22.5M for 2021, the company said in a filing. The $1.33M base salary is consistent with the annualized rate of $1.5M for the 10 months of the year that she was CEO.
- She received a total incentive award of ~$21.17M, including a cash incentive of $6.35M, deferred stock of $4.23M and performance share units of $10.58M.
- Since Fraser took over the reins at Citi (C), the company announced that it's exiting 13 consumer markets and created a new Personal Banking and Wealth Management operating segment.
- The compensation committee took into account the company's return of almost $12B in capital to its common shareholders, growth of its book value per share of 7% to $92.21, and CET1 capital ratio of 12.3%.
- Last year, BofA's (NYSE:BAC) Brian Moynihan saw his pay jump by 30% to $32M in 2021