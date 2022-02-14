David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital takes positions in Intel, Discovery
Feb. 14, 2022 6:42 PM ETIntel Corporation (INTC), DISCASATS, DNMR, ODP, VSCO, FUBO, AER, GPNBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
- David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital took new positions in Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) with 652K shares, Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) with 506K shares, and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) with ~310K shares, according to its 13F filing.
- Exited stakes in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) and fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO).
- Added to positions in Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) to ~455K shares from ~65K, and in ODP Corp. (NASDAQ:ODP) to ~1.44M from ~1.15M shares.
- Reduced stakes in Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) to ~820K shares from ~2.36M shares and EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) to 75K shares from 1.03M shares.
- Earlier this month, Einhorn's Greenlight warned investors that the economy and labor market "are overheating."