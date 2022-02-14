BHP +3.3% post-market after reporting its H1 net profit more than doubled to US$9.44B compared with US$3.88B in the year-earlier quarter, when impairment charges against its coal assets weighed on the bottom line.

The company also declared a record interim dividend of $1.50/share, up from $1.01 a year earlier.

BHP said underlying attributable profit from total operations for the six months ended December 31 rose 77% Y/Y to US$10.69B, well ahead of the US$9.62B consensus compiled from 14 analyst forecasts.

H1 revenues jumped 27% to $30.5B, including sales from iron ore production of US$15.8B, up 12%, as the price of iron ore rose 9% above the same period a year earlier; the price the company received for both its copper and nickel was 30% higher than the year-ago period.

BHP raised the provision set aside for the Samarco tailings dam disaster to US$3.1B from US$2.56B estimated previously; it took a US$223M hit from COVID-19 in H1, below the $405M impact reported for the same period last year.

The company was upbeat about the outlook for the Chinese economy, saying headwinds such as electricity shortages that affected the country over the past six months likely would ease in the year ahead.

Last month, BHP reported half-year production results, with iron ore increasing 1% Y/Y while met coal output fell 8% and copper dropped 12%.