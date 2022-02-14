Activist investor Carl Icahn boosts his holdings of Icahn Enterprises units
- Billionaire investor Carl Icahn increased his ownership in his own Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) to ~257.1M depositary units from ~247.1M units. He also boosted his stake in Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE:SWX) to ~2.90M shares from ~1.27M shares, according to his 13F filing.
- He trimmed stakes in Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) to 6.98M shares from 7.46M shares and in Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) to 4.02M shares from 4.49M shares.
- Earlier this month, International Flavors & Fragrances was said to be near an agreement with the activist investor