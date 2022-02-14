Exxon Mobil (XOM -1.5%) has yet to make a major oil discovery during five years as an operator offshore Brazil and has let opportunities to buy into developments that are now gushing oil slip through its fingers, according to a Reuters report.

Exxon last year drilled two exploratory wells in an area 120 miles off Brazil’s southeast coast, the company has said, but wells in those blocks failed to show enough potential to justify installing a platform, and Reuters says the company has not moved ahead with appraisal wells in those areas.

Developing big oil discoveries can take years, but Exxon's Brazil strategy so far has underwhelmed even though the company has spent $4B with partners on drilling rights there over the past five years.

Exxon also has passed on deals on other Brazil offshore zones that are plentiful producers, such as the Buzios field, which now produces 739K bbl/day; Reuters says Exxon twice prepared final contracts to bid on discovered reserves put out for public auction by Brazilian authorities, but passed at the last minute for fear of overspending on assets in which Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) would control the size and pace of development.

"What is next for Exxon in Brazil is a big question mark, but with a negative trend so far," Wood Mackenzie's head of Latin America Upstream told Reuters. "If Exxon had made a relevant discovery [in its Opal and Tita drilling], they would have disclosed it by now."

Exxon is enjoying much more success offshore Guyana, where it recently started production at the phase 2 development on the Stabroek Block.