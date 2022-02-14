Fluor-backed (NYSE:FLR) NuScale Power and Polish mining corporation KGHM Polska Miedź say they agreed to terms for the deployment of NuScale's small modular reactor technology to replace KGHM's existing coal-fired cogeneration plants.

Under the agreement, NuScale will work with KGHM to deploy its VOYGR power units to Poland as early as 2029.

Poland's deputy prime minister Jacek Sasin said at the signing ceremony in Washington, D.C., that KGHM plans to construct four 77-MW light water reactors, with the option to expand to 12 later.

Poland wants to deploy nuclear energy as part of its plan to reduce emissions and cut its dependence on coal for electricity; NuScale said its plant will avoid as much as 8M tons/year of carbon emissions.

NuScale's small modular nuclear reactor design was the first to receive approval from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.